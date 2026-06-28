2 Years Later, Hunter x Hunter Returns From Hiatus With New Update

Hunter x Hunter is finally back from a two year hiatus with a brand new chapter of the series as Yoshihiro Togashi has returned to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Hunter x Hunter is one of Shonen Jump’s longest ongoing franchises, but unfortunately it hasn’t been around for a good chunk of that time. Due to Togashi’s declining health over the decades, the creator has taken lengthy hiatuses with years in between new chapters of the series. That’s been the case for the series’ latest comeback too.

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Togashi has made an effort to return for new waves of chapters over the course of the last few years, however, as Hunter x Hunter made a return with ten chapters back in 2024. Now only less than two years later, Hunter x Hunter is now coming back for a new wave of ten more chapter releases through the rest of the Summer. This begins with the release of Chapter 411, and it’s throwing fans right back into the thick of the Succession Contest Arc.

Hunter x Hunter Returns to Shonen Jump With Chapter 411

Courtesy of Shueisha

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 411 continues through the Succession Contest Arc, and there’s absolutely no time spent on recapping its events so you’re going to need to be fully up to date. This is one of the most complex arcs of the series thus far with multiple princes enacting their own schemes throughout the Black While to assassinate their siblings while avoiding detection, and that includes the many fighters and characters under their employ. That means there are several schemes all unfolding at various levels at all time, and the time between these updates has not helped.

Following the death of the ninth prince, a funeral procession is preparing and the others are now moving forward more cautiously toward their various next steps. Kurapika is continuing to teach others how to use Nen, and hopes to extend the current stalemate between all of the princes for another month to give each of the various fighters in their employ a real chance at survival. With Halkenberg dead, Kurapika knows it won’t be too long before things get even more chaotic.

What’s Next for Hunter x Hunter in 2026?

Shueisha

Hunter x Hunter will be releasing ten new chapters over the course of the next couple of months much like Togashi’s return from hiatus two years ago. Kurapika explains that the Succession Contest is only in its second phase. The idea of the contest in the first place is to have the sole survivor reveal their determination for the position by killing off their siblings, and Nen crafted under such duress would mean it would result in a far stronger ability. It’s a limitation of the contest as they are determined to move forward.

There’s only a month and a half until the Black Whale reaches the Dark Continent, and the Succession Contest needs to end before that point. The contest needs to make it through four distinct phases before then, and if it doesn’t than the royal family will fall out of power. It’s a hidden risk layer that basically has Kurapika seemingly urge the others to kill the lower princes as fast as possible. But it’s all getting much more complicated, and we’ll have to see how it works out this Summer.

You can read the latest chapters of Hunter x Hunter with either Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library for free to catch up with it all. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!