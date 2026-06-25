5 Years Later, Solo Leveling Shares First Official Look At The Sequel

Solo Leveling premiered its intense Season 2 in 2025 and adapted the best arc of the entire story. However, the anime still hasn’t shared any updates on its return as of yet. While there are several rumors about the story’s continuation, nothing can be confirmed before the official update. Following the Jeju Island Arc, the story will finally delve deeper into the world’s mysteries and also feature some of the most intense fights ever. While fans await the anime’s return, the official X handle of Solo Leveling: Karma shares a hilarious manhwa panel featuring the first episode of the “Moments in Between” series, where Jinwoo enters a wrong world before his fight against the Monarchs continues.

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The original manhwa series ended in 2021 in Korea, and the franchise is getting its long-overdue sequel. The manhwa strip features an original plot not mentioned in the novel, since the video game will be expanding on the story’s conclusion. Fans can expect major updates on Solo Leveling: Karma during this year’s Anime Expo.

Solo Leveling: Karma Is Set to Take The Stage At Anime Expo 2026

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

Anime Expo is being held from July 2nd to July 5th, and A-1 Pictures will be holding its panel on the second day of the event. A-1 Pictures, the animation studio behind Solo Leveling, will be holding its panel on the second day of the event, so fans can expect new updates on all the upcoming shows.

However, Solo Leveling fans will have another thing to look forward to as the upcoming action RPG developed by Netmarble will also share major updates on July 4th. The game was announced during Anime Expo 2025 and has yet to share a release date. Additionally, the Executive Producer Jun-sung Kim and the voice of Sung Jin-woo, Aleks Le, will be making their appearance during the panel.

For over three decades now, the annual anime convention held in California, known as Anime Expo, has been bringing exciting news and updates for fans across the globe. While there’s no confirmation on Solo Leveling‘s anime sequel announcing major updates, the latest installment of the franchise is sure to grab all the attention for now.

What Is Solo Leveling: Karma About?

Image courtesy of Netmarble

The game will focus on an entirely new storyline, covering the Monarchs’ War Arc, one of the best arcs in the story. It will follow the 27 years of Jinwoo’s journey when he travels back in time to save countless lives that were lost due to the appearance of the gates. Following the main story’s ending, Jinwoo fought for 27 years against all the Monarchs in order to ensure that the gates wouldn’t appear in the current timeline.

His sacrifice wasn’t in vain, as he saved the world once again, even though his efforts will never be recognized by the world. Additionally, since the official X handle has already shared the first episode of the original plot, we can expect more scenes before the game is released. These strips serve as fillers, focusing on a hilarious take on Jinwoo’s solitary journey.

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