Three Years Ago, Hulu’s Biggest Dark Fantasy Anime Ended Without Confirming a Sequel

Heavenly Delusion was one of the wildest and darkest anime adaptations of 2023. Following a pair of young travelers exploring the countryside while encountering some of the creepiest creatures in any anime series, the Production I.G. anime has yet to be confirmed for a season two. Despite this fact, the television series continues to make headlines as new details have arrived for just how early the anime director was aiming to get into the story of Maru and Kiruko.

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Heavenly Delusion first began in its manga format in 2018 and has continued to release new chapters to this day. The anime adaptation was brought to life by Production I.G., who has had a very busy 2024 thanks to the recent releases of Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle and Kaiju No. 8. Later this year, the production house will be releasing a new anime for Netflix in Terminator Zero, so the anime studio’s dance card is quite full. There are a number of determining factors when it comes to whether or not an anime adaptation will continue. Besides streaming figures and merchandise sales, the overall sales of physical media can also be a big reason as to why a series might continue in the future. In Heavenly Delusion’s case specifically, it would seem that the Blu-Ray box sets that sold in Japan haven’t exactly shaken the world when it comes to a number of units bought.

Will a Heavenly Delusion Season 2 Happen?

Production I.G.

In Japan, Heavenly Delusion has reportedly only sold 645 copies of its first Blu-Ray box. Despite these low sales, this does not necessarily mean that a second season won’t happen, as the anime franchise is planning for a special event to take place on September 10th in Japan. The event is slated to have series creator Masakazu Ishiguro in attendance, along with anime staff including director Daiki Mori, art director Yuji Kaneko, and more.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that happened in the first season, Heavenly Delusion is now streaming with Disney+ in international territories, and is streaming all of its episodes with Hulu in the United States (under its Japanese title of “Tengoku Daimakyo,”). As for what to expect from one of the biggest anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime season, Hulu teases Heavenly Delusion as such, “In the year 2024, grotesque monsters lurk amongst the ruins of Japan, while remaining people scrape together what they can to survive. Kiruko accepts a mysterious woman’s dying wish to take a boy named Maru to a place called Heaven.”

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