Re: Zero Season 3 Drops Epic New Trailer, Poster

Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World stands as one of isekai's crowning series. The dark fantasy was brought to life in 2012, and after the light novel got its own manga, Re:Zero became a smash hit. With an anime in tow, the series is slated to bring season three to life this year, and we've just been given a new look at the comeback with a trailer-poster combo.

As you can see above, the new trailer for Re:Zero season three is here ahead of Anime Expo. The isekai title was given the spotlight courtesy of Kadokawa, and of course, Subaru Natsuki is at the forefront. After all, our hero has quite a hurdle to clear in season three. The show's new trailer and key visual tease what is to come, so Re:Zero fans will not want to miss out on its premiere.

(Photo: White Fox)

Currently, the show's third season is set to debut in October 2024, and it will go live with White Fox overseeing its animation. The studio is returning for this third season after overseeing the first two. Back in 2016, Re:Zero got its start on screen, and the isekai adventure became a a smash hit. So as you can imagine, expectations are high for Re:Zero season three.

If you are not caught up on the series, Re:Zero is easy enough to find. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Subaru Natsuki was just trying to get to the convenience store but wound up summoned to another world. He encounters the usual things--life-threatening situations, silver haired beauties, cat fairies--you know, normal stuff. All that would be bad enough, but he's also gained the most inconvenient magical ability of all--time travel, but he's got to die to use it. How do you repay someone who saved your life when all you can do is die?"

What do you think about this latest Re:Zero update? Are you excited to see season three go live? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!