Re:Zero Season 3 to Host World Premiere in Los Angeles

Anime Expo is collecting some big names in the anime industry, but it is also planning to house some major premieres for the summer anime season. Alongside the premiere of Oshi no Ko season two, the Isekai genre is set to see a big premiere thanks to the arrival of the first episode of Re:Zero season three. On top of the premiere, Crunchyroll is bringing a handful of guests who have helped to bring the story of Subaru to life.

Isekai continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the anime industry, as Re:Zero isn't the only major series that is hitting the small screen. Warner Bros Japan is teaming up with Wit Studio to give a new take on DC's biggest super villain team as The Suicide Squad Isekai will take the likes of Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Deashot, and Clayface and place them into an Isekai setting.

(Photo: Kadokawa)

Re:Zero: An Isekai Explanation of Season Three

The third season of Re:Zero will arrive this October, meaning attendees at Anime Expo will get a big headstart on the Isekai Anime. Crunchyroll has shared a description of the upcoming premiere of Re:Zero's third season at this year's Anime Expo, which will see voice actors Yusuke Kobayashi and Nobuhiko Okamoto, along with several members of the anime's staff in attendance. Here is the official description of the premiere which will take place on Friday, July 5th, at 5:00PM, "Join Yusuke Kobayashi and special staff members to watch the first full-length (90 minutes!) episode of Re:Zero Season 3, ahead of its simulcast and exclusively on Crunchyroll in 2024."

If you have yet to catch up on one of the biggest isekai animes in the game, Crunchyroll has the first two seasons available to stream on its streaming service. Here's how the platform describes the upcoming third season, "A year has passed since Subaru's victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia's camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again."

Via Crunchyroll