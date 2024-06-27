Rick and Morty Creator Explains Why Season 7 Was a Reset

One of the biggest pieces of news for Rick And Morty's seventh season on Adult Swim was the replacement of Justin Roiland as the titular characters. With Cartoon Network cutting ties with the co-creator of the animated series, voice actors Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden took on the roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith specifically. In a recent interview, co-creator Dan Harmon not only took the chance to discuss the latest season, but also explain his thinking when it came to the idea that season seven was a "reset" not just thanks to Roiland's departure.

In an interview with Variety, Dan Harmon stated that the idea that the recent season was a 'reset' was a worthy one, "I think a reset is a good way of looking at it. We had so much behind the scenes drama that I think we didn't need a lot of irony and challenge on the screen narratively. I think the experiment became, can we accomplish the show moving forward? Can the fans not lose their favorite show, not be distracted by any of the turbulence? There was also another important reason to reset, which is we're anticipating doing a lot more of these."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty The Reset

Harmon then took the opportunity to state that the beloved Adult Swim series was always one that was meant to go for 'one thousand episodes' and detailed how the creative team would go about hitting that number, "This was always designed to be a show that could last thousands of episodes. And you can't last thousands of episodes if you're simply going to tell a serialized story about how your protagonist stops being the protagonist. I've always been obsessively focused on maintaining modularity, so that the more popular your show gets, the more accessible it is to a hopefully increasing freeway of traffic."

At present, Adult Swim has yet to reveal when Rick And Morty's eighth season will arrive, though it has been confirmed alongside future seasons. This year will see the release of Rick And Morty: The Anime, putting a brand new spin on the Smith clan. Considering how popular the franchise has become, netting one thousand episodes seems like a possibility.

