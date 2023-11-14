Rick and Morty Reveals What Happened to Evil Morty After Season 5 Cliffhanger

Rick and Morty recently released one of the biggest episodes of the series yet as Evil Morty returned in Season 7, and with it finally revealed what happened to the villain after Season 5's big cliffhanger! Evil Morty continues to be a major point of interest for the Adult Swim animated series ever since he first made his debut way back in the first season, and this went to its biggest climax yet as Evil Morty actually got a big win over right as Season 5 came to an end and he had escaped from Rick's control in the Central Finite Curve.

It's been quite a while since we had seen Evil Morty in action, and that meant fans were left with a lot of questions that went unanswered in Season 6. It seemed like this same trend was going to happen with Season 7 too, but the newest episode of the series changed that as Rick and Morty finally followed up on what's been happening with Evil Morty since we've last seen him. And now Evil Morty might now be the biggest "prime" villain after Episode 5.

Rick and Morty: What Happened to Evil Morty?

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 5, "Umortricken," begins by revealing Evil Morty's origin story in full. It's explained that he was a Morty who was just abused a bit too much by his Rick, and decided to do something about it. He then crafts the micro chip seen in his eye, and with it eliminates his Rick before moving on with the rest of his plans seen in future seasons. This all leads to his leaving the Central Finite Curve as seen in the end of the fifth season, and it's here we get an update on what he's been doing since.

It's revealed that outside of Rick's multiverse playground is complete chaos. Not only are there many others who have invented their own type of multiverse travel in the rest of the multiverse, but Evil Morty was constantly in danger of being attacked by giant and unknowable monsters. He crafted a paradise for himself in the midst of all of this, but it needed to be maintained by harvesting crystals from destroyed monsters. This seemed to be what he wanted, until he's forced to return to the Curve when Rick starts messing with it.

As a result of what happens, Evil Morty now holds all of the cards over Rick and it's a curious look into the future. What do you think of Evil Morty's return in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!