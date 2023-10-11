Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Is "Super Ready" to Start Work on Movie

Rick and Morty Season 7 is only days away from its premiere with Adult Swim, and one of the minds behind it all revealed that a potential movie is "super ready" to get work started! Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has been opening up about the series' future following co-creator and former voice behind the titular duo, Justin Roiland's firing from the production. Harmon previously revealed that before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes there was actually talk with Warner Bros. Discovery about expanding Rick and Morty with its very own movie. Which might be ready to go sooner than expected.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Rick and Morty's Season 7 premiere, was asked once more about his previous comments on a potential Rick and Morty movie and revealed that it's "super ready to get started on" as he believes it would be best to work on the movie and the ongoing TV series at the same time, "The Rick and Morty movie I swear is super ready to get started on cause I think it's the kind of thing you could work on while you are working on the show. I mean and I think it's actually best done that way."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Is a Rick and Morty Movie on the Way?

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon explained that while there's no outline or script, but a previous talk with Warner Bros. Discovery made him confident that everyone was in agreement over the "right conceit" for a movie. "My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long..."Not to try to earn its feature status by virtue of canonical dramatic tone shifts or anything like that, but rather to just make it a super badass episode of Rick and Morty."

It would also be more practical in Harmon's eyes to work on the movie and TV series at the same time, "It's best that way, because I don't think it should be this canonical thing that relies on the series to do things and changes everything after that," Harmon explained. "I think it should actually be the equivalent of Raiders of the Lost Ark, where the idea was, 'Hey, Indiana Jones already exists as a series in George Lucas' imagination, so Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark is simply his greatest adventure yet."

What would you want to see in a new Rick and Morty movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT – THR