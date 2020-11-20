Rick and Morty Debuts New PlayStation 5 Promo

Adult Swim and Sony have teamed up for a new PlayStation 5 promo featuring Rick and Morty. Over the years fans have seen Rick and Morty star in several promotional campaigns with the last few years seeing surprise team ups with Pringles, Wendy's, and even Hideo Kojima's latest game, Death Stranding. While Rick and Morty itself has taken shots at how commodified the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has become over the years, it's still fun seeing Rick and Morty take this cynical attitude to the promos themselves such as the latest advertisement for the PlayStation 5.

The newest promo (which you can check out in the video above from Adult Swim's official YouTube page) sees Morty detailing the various features of Sony's next generation console while Rick is visibly counting a stack of dollar bills right behind them. As usual, the duo is open about how they have been "paid" for the promotion and results in a hilarious twist on usual promotions like these.

While it's great to see new promotional materials like this featuring the titular duo, Rick and Morty fans are still anxiously awaiting the fifth season of the series. Although there is no release date set for Season 5 of the series just yet (which was most likely complicated further by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), the crew and cast behind the series have remarked on how much work has been done for the next season already.

Co-creator Dan Harmon even noted during the special live Rick and Morty panel during the virtual Adult Swim Festival from earlier this month that work on the sixth and seventh seasons are currently being worked on as well. Fans have gotten adjusted to long waits in between each new season of the series, but it's increasingly sounding like work has sped up behind the scenes now that it's been renewed for a huge slate of episodes. Combined with all of the focus on the series in Adult Swim's promos lately, and the fifth season's premiere is bound to be a big one.

What did you think of Rick and Morty's new promo for the PlayStation 5? Where does it rank among the ads we've seen with the duo so far? What did you think of the fourth season of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!