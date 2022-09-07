Rick and Morty Gives New Meaning to "Mortyest Morty"

Rick and Morty has finally come back to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and the premiere episode has put a whole new meaning to what the "Mortyest Morty" actually refers to! Through the previous five seasons of the series so far, Rick and Morty have been touted as the "Rickest Rick" and "Mortyest Morty" because they are so unalike from any other version of their alternate dimensional selves. But as the fifth and sixth season further fleshed out some key pieces of Rick's origin story, it's put these titles in a whole new light moving forward.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 premiere, "Solaricks," officially introduced Rick Prime to the series. This was the Rick that killed Rick C-137's Diane and Beth, and sent him on a spree that ultimately led him to where he is now with Morty. But the big wrench in that reveal is that the Morty he chose to live with, and thus the original universe seen at the beginning of the series, is in fact Rick Prime's grandson. So what Rick really means when he says that his Morty is the "Mortyest Morty," is that his Morty is actually "Morty Prime" and thus further tied into his grand mission overall.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

With Rick finally explaining to Morty that his actual grandfather is the one that set him on his current path, Rick also notably points out that this Rick is the "real deal." He's the cold and unfeeling Rick that our Rick always touted himself to be, but this has further implications for the rest of the series as a whole. With Rick Prime back in the picture as of the Season 6 premiere, Rick C-137 is not the "Rickest Rick" and is really trying to hunt down that Rick together with the "Mortyest Morty" that Rick Prime had left behind long ago.

Although Evil Morty had seemed to be much more of a Morty than the one we have been following from the beginning, tying Morty into Rick Prime further demonstrates just how important this Morty is. It puts Rick's saving him in the past in all new context too as he could never truly let any harm come to this Morty because he serves as the reason Rick Prime would come back. At the end of the premiere, Rick assures that Morty won't be serving as bait going forward because Rick Prime truly doesn't care, but this is something that could play into the future of the season or seasons to come.

What do you think it means for the "Mortyest Morty" title heading in Rick and Morty's future? Curious to see how Rick Prime plays into the rest of the season?