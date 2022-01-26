Rick and Morty Seasons 1-5 Box Set Announced

Rick and Morty Seasons 1-5 are coming home to own in one big box set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s massive hit series has been embraced by viewers across the world. Now, the adult swim favorite is available at your fingertips in March of this year. On both Blu-Ray and DVD, fans can enjoy their favorite serialized adventures with Rick Sanchez and his hapless grandson. 51 total episodes are there for your viewing pleasure with special features like audio commentaries and deleted scenes. If you’re a fan of the “Inside the Episodes” segments that break down certain story ideas and concepts, you’re in luck. Fans who pick up the sets quickly will also get an exclusive poster.

Now, the box is about $89.99 for the Blu-Ray (which comes with a Digital Copy in the United States) and $79.99 for the DVD version. If the physical editions aren’t your thing, then the Digital Copies are available for purchase in March of this year as well. If you’re looking for more information, you can see how Warner Bros. Entertainment describes the show down below.

“Rick and Morty is the critically acclaimed, half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades. Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland (“Solar Opposites”), Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs”), Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”), and Spencer Grammer (“Greek”). The series is created by Dan Harmon (“Community”) and Roiland who also serve as executive producers.”

“With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Rick and Morty: Season 1-5 Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 51 episodes from seasons 1-5 in high definition, as well as a digital code of the seasons (available in the U.S. only).”

