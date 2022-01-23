Rick and Morty Season 5 Streaming Release to Be Honored With New Marathon

Rick and Morty is all set to honor Season 5’s big release on streaming platforms with a special new marathon coming to Adult Swim! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series aired last year, and was a pretty big hit with fans alongside its airing. But there are still many fans who have yet to check out the new season for themselves as they have been waiting for the new season to hit various streaming platforms. Thankfully that wait will soon be over as Season 5 has been confirmed for a streaming release next month with both HBO Max and Hulu.

With Rick and Morty Season 5 hitting both streaming services on Feburary 5th, Adult Swim is set to celebrate the occasion in style with a special marathon of the season airing on Sunday, February 6th. Kicking off at 11:00PM EST and running until 4:00AM EST, Adult Swim often airs marathons like this for all sorts of fun and special occasions, so now fans will be able to re-experience the fifth season not only with the streaming platforms but with this special late night marathon as well. Here’s the detailed listing for the Rick and Morty Season 5 marathon as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/swimpedia/status/1485057927983648768?s=20

The fifth season of the series has some of the more divisive episodes in the series’ run thus far, but thankfully the wait for the next season won’t be that long as Season 6 of the series has already been confirmed to hit Adult Swim some time this year. There’s just no concrete release window or date for the new season just yet, unfortunately. If you wanted to catch up with Rick and Morty’s run thus far before the fifth season hits the streaming platforms, you can now find the first four seasons of the series streaming with Hulu and HBO Max.

There are also several fun experimental anime shorts that give the Adult Swim franchise some unique makeovers, and the list of them breaks down as such:

What did you think of Rick and Morty’s fifth season? What were your favorite episodes out of the bunch? Are you excited to see what’s coming next in Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!