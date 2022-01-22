Rick and Morty Sets Season 5 Release Date on HBO Max

Rick and Morty has officially set a streaming release date for Season 5 on HBO Max! The fifth season of the highly popular Adult Swim animated series aired its run last year, but there are still many fans who have yet to be able to check out the newest episodes for themselves. When the new season officially hit home video, fans then began to wonder when the new season would be available for streaming as well. Together with the news that Rick and Morty’s newest season will be coming to Hulu very soon, Rick and Morty Season 5 has also been confirmed for an HBO Max release!

WarnerMedia released their list of all the new additions coming to HBO Max in February 2022, and this fortunately includes the streaming release of Rick and Morty’s newest season also. According to their listing, Rick and Morty will be hitting HBO Max on Feburary 5th. Funny enough, this is also the same day the new season becomes available on Hulu so interested fans who want to check out the new episodes for themselves will be able to really watch it any way they choose!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The wait for Season 6 of the series is now on, but it has been confirmed for a release in 2022. The seventh season of the series is in the early production stages as well, so the wait for each new batch of episodes won’t be as long as it was in the early days. If you wanted to catch up with Rick and Morty’s run thus far, you can now find the first four seasons of the series streaming with Hulu and HBO Max (with Season 5 coming to both services next month) There are also several fun experimental anime shorts that give the Adult Swim franchise some unique makeovers, and the list of them breaks down as such:

Rick and Morty’s fifth season had its fair share of rougher edges, but now even more fans can check it all out! What do you think? Are you going to be checking out Rick and Morty’s newest season when it hits HBO Max and Hulu next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!