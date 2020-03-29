Rick and Morty’s Surprise Anime Short Renews Calls For New Episodes

Adult Swim surprised fans watching its Toonami anime block yesterday by releasing a five-minute Rick and Morty anime short. Starved for new Rick and Morty episodes, fans are loving the short, but its debut has also sparked a renewed call for the highly-anticipated second half of Rick and Morty‘s fourth season. Fans are taking to social media to voice their frustration, noting that this period of self-quarantine would be perfect to release some new episodes of the Adult Swim series. Keep reading to see what fans are saying.

The new short is titled “Samurai & Shogun” and its plot is an homage to famous samurai fiction, most notably Lone Wolf & Cub. The short sees a Rick from a parallel dimension trying to escape with a Morty. The shogun sends his ninja assassins after Rick. A bloody confrontation follows. The intense fight does not end well at all for the Shogun’s ninja assassins.

The CG-animated short comes from producer Maki Terashima -; who is known for working with Production I.G. on projects including FLCL: Progressive, FLCL Alternative, and the upcoming Uzumaki anime — working with director Kaichi Sato.

Toonami co-creator Jason DeMarco teased the surprise short ahead of its debut. “#Toonami fans, I feel really good about tonight’s little goodie. Something special just for you. I hope you enjoy it! Keep your eyes peeled!” he tweeted. He followed that up after its debut by tweeted, “Yeah so we spent a year putting together a five minute Rick and Morty Lone Wolf & Cub anime short for you guys. Here it is, hope you dig it! Don’t tell me we don’t have the most fun!”

The wait for the second half of Rick and Morty Season Four continues, but fans at least got a five minute Rick and Morty respite thanks to this anime short. Here are their reactions:

Starting to Hate You

get UR shit together and release a date, you’re starting to make me hate ur show as the wait doesn’t deserve what u showed us one the 5 first episode — marwane.mehdi (@marwanemehdi) March 29, 2020

Save Us

@RickandMorty can you save us during this quarantine and drop the rest of season 4 🥺 — Kristofor (@lyddamn) March 29, 2020

Need That New Episode

I really need a Rick and Morty episode already 😢 https://t.co/ONMvmaiiBJ — Bundayy Olayinka (@BundayyO) March 29, 2020

It would be amazing

The second half of the @RickandMorty season would be amazing right about now — Musa (@musamanzz) March 29, 2020

WTF

Running Out of Shows

I’m running out of shows in quarantine. @JustinRoiland can we get @RickandMorty season 4 on @hulu ???? — Grant.kennedy (@grant_kennedyz) March 29, 2020

More, please.

why.. did they release a rick and morty anime.. please.. give us the other 5 episodes of season 4.. it’s been two years.. — —; 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐢 (@yousuckmadi) March 29, 2020

Need

i NEED new Rick and Morty episodes ☹️ — noraa💕 (@_yooknownoraa_) March 29, 2020

Quit Hording

Not think about how @adultswim is hording @RickandMorty episodes from us — Kevin Denno (@Denno7NV) March 29, 2020

You’re the best, but…