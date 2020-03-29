Rick and Morty Fans Geek Out Over Surprise Anime Short
Adult Swim surprised fans watching its Toonami anime block yesterday by releasing a five-minute Rick and Morty anime short. Starved for new Rick and Morty episodes, fans are eating up the five-minute short for all its worth. The short is titled "Samurai & Shogun" and its plot is an homage to famous samurai fiction, most notably Lone Wolf & Cub. The short sees a Rick from a parallel dimension trying to escape with a Morty. The shogun sends his ninja assassins after Rick. A bloody confrontation follows. The intense fight does not end well at all for the Shogun's ninja assassins.
The CG-animated short comes from producer Maki Terashima -; who is known for working with Production I.G. on projects including FLCL: Progressive, FLCL Alternative, and the upcoming Uzumaki anime -- working with director Kaichi Sato.
Toonami co-creator Jason DeMarco teased the surprise short ahead of its debut. "#Toonami fans, I feel really good about tonight’s little goodie. Something special just for you. I hope you enjoy it! Keep your eyes peeled!" he tweeted. He followed that up after its debut by tweeted, "Yeah so we spent a year putting together a five minute Rick and Morty Lone Wolf & Cub anime short for you guys. Here it is, hope you dig it! Don’t tell me we don’t have the most fun!"
The wait for the second half of Rick and Morty Season Four continues, but fans at least got a five minute Rick and Morty respite thanks to this anime short. Keep reading to see how they responded.
So Good
SO SO SO SO SO SO GOOOOOOODDDD
"Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim" on YouTube - https://t.co/jYaGtNt1B4— Obafemi Onwochei (@TheGrandVezir) March 29, 2020
Canon or Die
Canon. I will eat whoever disagrees adrenal gland.— Yeb (@Bremskeet) March 29, 2020
An Awesome Tribute
Awesome tribute to Shogun Assassin by #RickandMortyhttps://t.co/WmzMVM8gDh— Reid Nicholson (@reemakabu) March 29, 2020
Better Than Actual Anime
This is better than so many animes🔥🔥. That was so good!— Mynameisaffan (@mynameisaffan) March 29, 2020
Bishounen
- Look, Morty-kun, I'm an anime bishounen fellow!— Javo Sandoval #RamenconMerken (@Javosandoval) March 29, 2020
- You're not even remotely bishounen, Rick-san. You look like crap in every incarnation.#RickandMorty https://t.co/Lqzp0I7OZF
Different visions
This anime Rick and Morty short premiered last night on Toonami. I really like seeing an animated series in different visions. https://t.co/2EOXY3TWa8— Dr Mean presented by TimeWarner (@tk21804) March 29, 2020
Thank You
This was amazing. Thank you for that.— Alex Bonder (@lexbonder) March 29, 2020
How They Roll
Ohhhh still good tho👌 they know how rick and morty rolls huh👏 https://t.co/cMxt94gYTB— 🌹 (@winchester_1111) March 29, 2020
Funny
Wow, funniest shit I've ever seen— niceguy73596520 (@niceguy73596520) March 29, 2020
Best 5 Minutes Yet
THE BEST 5 MINUTES OF RICK AND MORTY SO FAR!!!— (~oñ‿n)~o (@lonewolfghost) March 29, 2020
(AND YES CANON AS FUCK AND SHIT!!!) https://t.co/IMy4XEe8Hj
