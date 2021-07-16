Rick and Morty Season 5 Releases Episode 5 Opening Scene: Watch

Rick and Morty has released the opening scene for Season 5's fifth episode! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series will soon be reaching its halfway point with the launch of its next episode, and luckily unlike the fourth season, Season 5 of the series is confirmed to be running straight through its slated ten episodes without a huge break in between. This season has been particularly hard to break down in full as each new episode has been dramatically different in tone and content from one another, and this is likely true for the fifth episode as well.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 5 is titled "Amortycan Grickfitti," and just as the promo for the episode had teased, this next one kicks off with a new adventure focusing on Rick and Jerry's "Guys Night." But as the opening scene for the episode teases further, it's clear that Rick has ulterior motives that Jerry hilariously (and unknowingly, of course) play into. You can check out the opening scene for the episode from Adult Swim in the video above!

Rick and Morty Season 5 Episode 5 is titled "Amortycan Grickfitti" and will be premiering on Sunday, July 18th on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. This Rick and Jerry story won't be the only thing going on in the episode as Beth is occupied with a horse hospital situation, and Summer and Morty will be hilariously trying to work together to make friends with a new transfer student, Bruce Chutback, before he finds out that they have essentially become laughing stocks of the school. So there will hopefully be plenty to chew on in this next episode.

If you wanted to catch up with the season, the first episode is now streaming completely for free with YouTube, and the rest of the season's released episodes are streaming on Adult Swim's website with a cable subscription. If you wanted to check out the seasons leading up to all of this, all four seasons of Rick and Morty are now streaming on HBO Max. You can also now find them in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

