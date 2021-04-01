Rick And Morty Takes To The Sea With Marvel's Namor Reference

The fifth season of Adult Swim's juggernaut, Rick And Morty, is set to land this summer and the newest trailer for the upcoming adventures of the Smith family were able to throw in a big reference to the first mutant of Marvel Comics' history in Namor, aka the Submariner. Though the king of the oceans in the Marvel Universe has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Avenger is one of the biggest characters from the comics that has yet to be introduced to the movies proper and join his superhero brethren.

The latest trailer for Rick And Morty didn't just have this reference to Namor the Submariner with a king from the deep apparently rolling up to Rick and Jerry, it was chock full of pop culture Easter Eggs that seem to be littered throughout the adventures of the titular grandfather and grandson. Voltron, Blade, Hellraiser, Transformers and several other pop culture icons were able to make appearances in the wild season five trailer that is sure to give Adult Swim fans plenty of laughs, as well as surreal installments that stretch the borders of sanity. While this new character clearly isn't the actual Submariner, it's clear that this ocean king is taking a page from the Marvel character.

(Photo: Adult Swim & Marvel)

Namor The Submariner was one of the first superheroes introduced to the Marvel Comics Universe, even predating the likes of Captain America, Spider-Man, and the X-Men to name a few. First introduced as an anti-hero that was fighting against humanity to help protect the oceans, he would find himself fighting the Nazi regime during World War 2 alongside Steve Rogers and the Invaders, proving that he could be quite heroic when he wanted to. Currently, Namor has once again landed squarely in the "anti-hero" status quo, with neither hero nor villain really knowing where his allegiances lie, as he appears prominently in Jason Aaron's current Marvel run on the Avengers.

As mentioned earlier, Namor has yet to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as his movie rights are still quite confusing, though fans believe that there was an Easter Egg referencing the Submariner and Atlantis in Avengers: Endgame as earthquakes below the ocean floor were referenced.

What is your favorite pop culture reference from the fifth season trailer of Rick And Morty? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.