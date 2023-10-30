Rick and Morty Fans Think Season 7's Newest Episode Was the Best Yet
Here's what fans thought about Rick and Morty Season 7's newest episode!
Rick and Morty Season 7 has reintroduced Rick to his family and friend connections with the first few episodes of its run on Adult Swim this Fall, and fans were excited to see the President return in the newest episode! Rick and Morty has a few recurring characters that could actually serve as equals to Rick himself. While Rick is usually in control, there are just some rivals that push all of the right buttons like the President of the United States. The episodes featuring the President usually are some of the most fun, and that was the case with the latest too.
Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3, "Air Force Wong," brings back the President for a new adventure with Rick, but the twist this time around is the fact that Dr. Wong (as the title implies) is involved as well. One of Rick's greatest rivals has taken an interest in his therapist, and it makes the newest episode a little more uncomfortable for him than initially expected as the episode continues to unfold.
Read on to see what fans are saying about the President returning in Rick and Morty's newest Season 7 episode
A Dating Story?
Gotta be honest, the President dating Rick’s therapist doesn’t SOUND to interesting, but I give it a shot. #RickAndMorty— Keir💀Nites🎃 (@ShadowWilliam7) October 30, 2023
Rick and His Funyuns
rick and his funyuns #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/8nXugPecdd— a bunch of halloweenies (@HazelfartLatte) October 30, 2023
Didn't See That One Coming!
Whoa, didn’t see that coming 🤯 #RickAndMorty— Jasmine 🌸✨ (@jazzy_j_97) October 30, 2023
WTF
#RickandMorty SPOILERS //
WTF IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW?! https://t.co/74IwWTYH4D— LASM X | COMMISSIONS OPEN! (@Animation_KJ) October 30, 2023
Unity is Back?
UNITY IS BACK!??!! #rickAndMorty— 😈Khari the Witch Boy ⚖️ (@jikharidarden) October 30, 2023
OMG Yes!
OMG! YES! UNITY IS BACK! 🤩#RickandMorty #RickandMortySeason7 pic.twitter.com/ImqvrHaEaZ— .... R.I.P. Avery 2013 -2023 🥀 (@PonyBlazing_MLP) October 30, 2023
The Story's Moving Forward!
Finally #RickandMorty advanced the major plot thread in Season 7 Episode 3, if only by the tiniest amount possible... pic.twitter.com/AoeqENOUIK— Doesnt Matter (@Doesntmatter688) October 30, 2023
"Put My Fears to Rest"
First episode this season was
... awful. I hated it, wondered if the series was going down the tubes.
These last 2 episodes.... have been fantastic. Loved them, put my fears to rest. The writers are still in top form#RickAndMorty— Wretched Esq (@WretchedEsq) October 30, 2023
What an Ending
#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/T3ZJcMTXtY— Badgerclops says #CeasefireNOW #FreePalestine (@BadgercIops) October 30, 2023
"Best Episode of the New Season by Far"
gotta say…imo ep 3 is the best episode of this new season by far. voices sounded great and the premise of the episode was actually interesting compared to the first two #RickandMorty— li shang aka the blasian persuasion (@lishangssimps) October 30, 2023