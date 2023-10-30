Rick and Morty Fans Think Season 7's Newest Episode Was the Best Yet

Rick and Morty Season 7 has reintroduced Rick to his family and friend connections with the first few episodes of its run on Adult Swim this Fall, and fans were excited to see the President return in the newest episode! Rick and Morty has a few recurring characters that could actually serve as equals to Rick himself. While Rick is usually in control, there are just some rivals that push all of the right buttons like the President of the United States. The episodes featuring the President usually are some of the most fun, and that was the case with the latest too.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3, "Air Force Wong," brings back the President for a new adventure with Rick, but the twist this time around is the fact that Dr. Wong (as the title implies) is involved as well. One of Rick's greatest rivals has taken an interest in his therapist, and it makes the newest episode a little more uncomfortable for him than initially expected as the episode continues to unfold.

