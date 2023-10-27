Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3 Opening Released: Watch

Rick And Morty's seventh season has seen some big changes, especially when it comes to the voice actors bringing the titular characters to life. Following Adult Swim cutting ties with co-creator Justin Roiland, voice actors Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden are taking on the roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith respectively. Prior to the third episode's release, the Adult Swim juggernaut has released the opening for an installment that seems to be hinting at a romance that is aiming to ruffle Rick's feathers.

Rick's therapist, Dr. Wong, has had a contentious relationship with the mad scientist since the beginning of the series. Rick has come a long way over the course of six seasons, working on both his relationship with his family along with his mental health. With "Air Force Wong" it seems as though the President might be angling to start a relationship with Rick's psychiatrist, which would cause more than a few headaches for Morty's grandfather.

Air Force Wong Opening

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 3 is titled "Air Force Wong" and will be premiering on Sunday, October 29th on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. The episode is teased as such, "Virginia is for lovers Broh." With the President serving as one of Rick's most constant and reliable foes in the series, it's refreshing to see the character returning this early on in the season for an episode given that it took pretty much all of Season 6 before he popped up for another confrontation the last time around.

To get a better idea of what the seventh season still has lying in wait for fans of Rick And Morty, here's the official description of for season seven, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let's find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Have you been digging the seventh season of Rick And Morty so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Smith clan.