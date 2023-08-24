Rick and Morty Season 7 Poster Released

Rick and Morty Season 7 has been gearing up to make its return to screens later this year, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with a first-look poster for Rick and Morty Season 7! Rick and Morty Season 6 ended with the tease that the titular duo would be spending more of their time tracking down the newly introduced Rick Prime, and there have been a lot of questions as to what that would mean for future episodes. Not only that, but massive changes have happened behind the scenes that have thrown every other aspect of its production into question further.

The team behind Rick and Morty teased earlier this Summer that Season 7 of the animated series would be aiming for a release later this Fall, and hyped up what's to come with the confirmation that fans would get to see the first look at the new season very soon. Now that time has come as Rick and Morty Season 7 has debuted its first poster that showcases much of what will be coming our way in the uncertain future for the series moving forward from this point on. Check out the first look at Rick and Morty Season 7 below as released by Adult Swim:

We ride together. We die together. We’re buried in the backyard together. Rick and Morty Season 7 is coming to @AdultSwim 10/15 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/44z9YiicXs — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 24, 2023

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now in the works and currently planned for a release this September. Following Rick and Morty series co-creator Justin Roiland's firing, Adult Swim revealed their further commitment to continue with development on Rick and Morty Season 7, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

As for what went down in Rick and Morty Season 6, Adult Swim teases the episodes as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

If you wanted to catch up with everything that has gone down in Rick and Morty's first six seasons, you can now find them streaming on Hulu and HBO Max. There is currently also a new Rick and Morty: The Anime series now in the works as well, and is also slated for a premiere this Fall according to recent TV listings.