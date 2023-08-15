Rick and Morty Season 7 Promo Hypes Rick vs. Rick Prime

Rick and Morty Season 7 is finally making its way to Adult Swim later this year, and a new promo for the season hyping the upcoming battles between C-137 Rick Sanchez and Rick Prime in the new episodes! Rick and Morty Season 6 ended with the tease that there would be much more of Rick Prime in the series moving forward as he took over duties as the next central antagonist, and but there have been some major changes behind the scenes since it all came to an end. Now the series is coming back fresh and renewed for Season 7.

Rick and Morty Season 7 has now been confirmed to release later this Fall as announced by Adult Swim, and the first tease for the new season hypes up the upcoming battles between Rick and Rick Prime in the next wave of episodes. A new music video recaps everything that happened between the two of them in the first six seasons of the animated series thus far, and you can check it out below as we get ready to see much more of Rick Prime in Season 7 of Rick and Morty and beyond:

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 is now in the works for a release this Fall on Adult Swim, and there have been some big changes to the series since the end of the sixth season. Adult Swim officially cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice behind the two leads, Justin Roiland, and previously announced that they would be moving forward with the rest of the team. There have also been announcements that the team behind the series were seeking out soundalikes to serve as Roiland's replacements, but no official new casting announcements have been made since.

As fans currently wait on Rick and Morty Season 7 in the near future, now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that's happened already with the first six seasons of the series now streaming on Hulu and Max. Rick and Morty Season 6 is teased as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

What are you hoping to see from Rick vs. Rick Prime in Rick and Morty Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!