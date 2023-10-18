Rick and Morty Execs Explain How Its New Actors Fit Into Series

Rick and Morty Season 7 is kick off a new era of the animated series with Adult Swim featuring brand new voice actors behind the two titular characters, and the minds behind the series have opened up about how the new actors are feeling about their roles so far. Rick and Morty Season 7 has premiered its first episode featuring the first full look at the new voices behind the duo, Ian Cardoni as Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden as Morty Smith, and the minds behind the series have opened up about how the new stars are gelling with the production so far.

Rick and Morty's new stars were surprisingly relative newcomers with a few animated projects under their belts as of getting these big roles, and showrunner Scott Marder explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the team auditioned thousands of potential replacements for Justin Roiland. When asked about how Cardoni and Belden are fitting into the production now that they've signed on, Marder revealed how happy they are, "They feel like they just won the lottery. They just bought this show 30 more years. We just got these eager young guys who are so excited to attack every episode."

How Rick and Morty's New Actors Feel About the Series

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon echoed this sentiment as well with, "Now that they've got the job, I can say that I like that they're already willing to work very hard because that's always going to be a requirement in recording these voices. We tend to develop these stories on the fly, and dialogue gets rewritten and needs to be rerecorded as we're audio mixing and stuff like that." Marder even explained that the new stars are making sure to do the extra work to be ready.

"They have access to all the cuts we have access to," Marder continued. "So when I jump in to record new stuff with them, these guys are diligent and have watched things through and they're asking to record pickups for things that aren't on our list. If they think they can do better with their work — we're not even flagging it! — go for it. They've got fresh legs, and it feels like new energy coming from each of them."

