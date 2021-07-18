Rick and Morty Showrunner Explains Why We Don't Know Rick's Age

✖

Rick and Morty's showrunner explained why we don't know Rick Sanchez's real age just yet! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series is now halfway through its fifth season, and we gave gotten small glimpses into what makes Rick tick from across the episodes of the series thus far. We have seen some major elements of his past (which the fifth season teasing an answer to major series long mystery as well), but there's still a lot we don't know about Rick himself in terms of concrete information like how old he might actually be.

There's a very distinct reason for that because keeping age out of the equation for not only Rick, but every character on the show is just part of being an animated series. As Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder had explained in an interview with Monsters and Critics, we're never going to see a birthday episode or even mentioned in passing with the series as it's fun to keep everyone the same age across the board like in other cartoon series.

"Age all that stuff comes up [in the writer's room] all the time because sometimes people are like 'Oh it can be such and such’s birthday,' and we’re like 'We don’t do them on this show,'" Marder began. "We’ll do a thousand Christmases, but we’re never going to show a birthday…It’s kind of fun in cartoons to keep everyone the same age as it is…so that sort of stuff we play with." But when asked about what age Rick could feasibly be, Marder believes Rick's current body is in its seventies.

"I feel like, given all the tech and all the stuff he has in his body, his body is in its seventies," Marder guessed. "I’m not sure how old Rick himself is because if you look closely at the show, no one really has birthdays, so they are in a weird time hole [or] time loop to some degree. But whatever he does is maintaining himself in his seventies." So while fans might never know how old Rick really is, we do have a general ballpark of how old he might generally be at this point.

But what do you think? How old do you believe Rick is in Rick and Morty? Do you think the alternate universe versions of him could be different ages? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

