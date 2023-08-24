Rick and Morty S7 Episode Count Confirmed

Rick and Morty fans now know how many episodes Season 7 will be. In a press release from adult swim today, president Michael Ouweleen explained that viewers can expect 10 episodes of the hit animated comedy on the airwaves. The approaches to Rick and Morty have varied over the years, from season to season. Sometimes there have been one batch of episodes followed by the other half of the season at a later date. Sometimes, things can get even more bizarre than that. But Ouweleen has assured the fans that "It's happening" this time, and they're all more than a little bit thrilled about it.

10 episodes / "It's happening," Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim said via a release. "Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on 'Rick and Morty' are just getting started."

Rick and Morty Season 7 Brings Brand New Voices To The Series

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Justin Roiland, one of the creators with his name on Rick and Morty was let go after workplace misconduct allegations emerged against the comedian. Now, Rick and Morty Season 7 has replaced him with some new voice talent. In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, executive producer Steve Levy talked about how the show might be better off without one of its star talents.

"We had a rug pulled from underneath us," Levy began when noting how the Rick and Morty team felt after the Roiland exit. "The only people we could lean on were each other. It would have been very easy to just say, 'I'm done and I don't want to do anything with this show anymore.' But our crew said, 'No, we're not going to let one person drag down all of our hard work.'"

"This show is created by this team — this family of incredibly hardworking people, and we are going to push through and show the world that we aren't going to miss a beat," Levy added. "The work that we're doing across the board has only gotten better. When the new season comes out, we'll focus on how amazing it all turned out. We hope the fans will realize that this is the same old show, maybe even better!

Will Rick and Morty Season 7 Be More Serialized?

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The executive producer doesn't feel like they could make a "strictly" serialized show. During the Annecy International Animation Festival, Steve Levy told Premiere how hard that would be and why they shape the story in the way that they do.

"Dan Harmon, the co-creator of the series, grew up watching the sitcoms of the 70s and 80s, where each episode operated independently of the others. Nothing was 'serialized' and that allowed a series to last much longer," Levy explained (as translated from French). "I don't see us writing a series with a red thread to follow every week, it would be too hard. Imagine ten seasons of this on Rick and Morty! We would end up making episodes just to make episodes and feed the story as best we can. We would put a ball on our feet. The concept has always been to go from one adventure to another."

What Can You Expect From Rick and Morty?

Adult Swim describes their beloved series: "Rick and Morty is the critically acclaimed, half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth's family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer, and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades."

Are you satisfied with 10 episodes? Let us know down in the comments!