Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Reveals If Show Will Poke Fun at Justin Roiland Firing

Rick and Morty has made some big changes behind the scenes ahead of Season 7's premiere, and co-creator Dan Harmon has opened up over whether or not the show will ever choose to address those changes in a future episode! Before Rick and Morty Season 7 premiered this past week, Adult Swim announced that they were cutting ties with series co-creator Justin Roiland and recasting his various roles. Rick and Morty Season 7's first episode introduced fans to the new actors behind these roles, but if you didn't know otherwise it was a rather seamless transition.

As Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon explained to The Hollywood Reporter, that ease in transition is what the team was going for so that those unaware of the situation with Roiland or the changes would still be able to enjoy the new episodes without issue. It's also why that when asked whether or not the series would make any meta jokes about the new voice actors, Harmon revealed that he doubted that would be the case to "play it grown-up style and get back to work."

Will Rick and Morty Address Justin Roiland Firing?

"I doubt it," Harmon began when asked about whether or not the series would address Roiland's exit, "Our metric of absolute success in the transition would be if the hypothetical casual viewer who was out of the loop on any behind-the-scenes drama about the show were to keep right on watching it and say, 'This season's better than the other one' or 'This may be my favorite episode.' If that person is able to continue their journey from the womb to the tomb with Rick and Morty and a furniture-like stability, that is the best we can do in this particular job."

Elaborating further, Harmon also explained that avoiding referencing it would also include meta jokes, "That would preclude being meta and mining this stuff. I used to do that all the time on Community. If you watched Community, you followed along with Tumblr, you were given big insight into my various personality disorders and relationships with fans. This, I don't think, is the right way to play it on this one. We want to suck it up and play it grown-up style and get back to work."

