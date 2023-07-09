Rick and Morty Season 7 Sneak Peek Is Coming Very Soon

Rick and Morty Season 7 is currently still slated to make its premiere some time this year, and Adult Swim will be providing a sneak peek of Rick and Morty Season 7 very soon! It's been a changing time for the Rick and Morty animated franchise in the last year as since the end of Season 6, Adult Swim parted ways with series co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland following some serious allegations and charges. Revealing plans to recast Roiland's characters in the time since, fans have been curious to see whether or not that will immediately impact the series with the premiere of Rick and Morty Season 7.

Previous interviews and updates with the Rick and Morty team revealed they are currently in the process of recasting Roiland's various characters for Rick and Morty's future, but it seems like we will be getting a concrete update and look at the series much sooner than expected even with this process now in the works. Adult Swim has announced their plans for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con weekend later this month, and teased a sneak peek at the upcoming Rick and Morty Season 7 while celebrating the animated series' 10th Anniversary.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty Season 7 Update Coming Soon

Adult Swim announced plans for a Rick and Morty: 10th Anniversary panel during San Diego Comic-Con 2023 on Friday, July 21st PST. While there are no details about what members of the cast or crew might be available for the panel, or what they will be showing from the upcoming Rick and Morty Season 7, Adult Swim teases the coming panel with an update as such, "It hasn't been 100 years QUITE yet but join the cast and crew as they celebrate ten years of 'Rick and Morty' adventures and family shenanigans! Plus, get a sneak peek at the upcoming seventh season!!"

The team behind Rick and Morty previously teased they were still eyeing a potential September release for Rick and Morty Season 7, so this could end up being a very hearty look at what to expect from the new episodes. It could range anywhere from new potential voice actors revealed, a confirmation of a release this Fall, to even a fully animated teaser trailer. Fans curious about these new episodes might want to keep an eye at what goes down during the SDCC 2023 panel.

