The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Opening Released

The Rising of the Shield Hero is now back and running for its highly anticipated third season as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and The Rising of the Shield Hero has debuted its new opening theme sequence for Season 3! The Rising of the Shield Hero's second season opened up Naofumi's party to a whole new multiverse of problems as it came to an end, and it means that his party needs to get ready as much as they possibly can to minimize damage to Naofumi's growing town in the next wave of attacks.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 kicks off a new arc in which Naofumi is setting out to free more of the people who used to belong to Raphtalia's town, and now he's entering an underground battle arena in order to make enough money to help buy back the ones who have been sold. This comes with all sorts of big fights and new faces, and fans can see a creditless and 4K version of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3's new opening (titled "Sin" as performed by MADKID) below.

How to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Running for 12 episodes this Fall, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is now airing its new episodes. Directed by returning Hitoshi Hagato direct the new season for Kinema Citrus with Keigo Koynagi writing the scripts and Kevin Penkin returning to compose the music, you can catch all of the new episodes as they air streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. You can also catch up with everything that's happened in the first two seasons so far with Crunchyroll as well.

Crunchyroll teases the events of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 as such, "Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

