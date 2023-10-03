The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1 Stills Released

The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the big anime franchises returning during the Fall 2023 anime schedule with new episodes, and fans have gotten a new look at how it will all kick off with the preview stills from Episode 1. The Rising of the Shield Hero took the fights against the waves in a whole new direction as following the confirmation that those invading forces were actually from other universes, Naofumi Iwatani and his party were brought to another universe for the first time. But things are going to get far more complicated from here on out.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will be kicking off its run in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and now fans have gotten a new look at what is coming from its premiere with some stills from Episode 1. These stills have been shared in a Gif on the anime's official social media page, and it shares a glimpse of a masked Naofumi, and some curious looks at the returning characters coming back for the new season. You can check out the preview for The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 1 below.

How to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode 1 will be premiering in Japan on October 6th, and will be made available for streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll in international territories shortly after its premiere. Running for 12 episodes this Fall, Hitoshi Haga returns to direct the new season for Kinema Citrus with Keigo Koynagi writing the scripts and Kevin Penkin returning to compose the music. You can currently catch up with the first two seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero with Crunchyroll too ahead of Season 3's premiere.

Crunchyroll teases the events of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 as such, "Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

