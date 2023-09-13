The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Date Announced

The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the many anime franchises returning for new episodes next month as part of the upcoming Fall 2023 anime schedule, and now fans know when to tune into The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 as an official release date has been announced! The Rising of the Shield Hero's debut anime season was such a success several years ago that it was quickly announced that the anime would be returning for both Season 2 and Season 3 in the future. With the second season already making its debut, it's finally time for Season 3 to make its way to screens.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 previously announced that it would be releasing this October as part of the new wave of anime coming our way for the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and a new update from the team behind the anime has finally revealed that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will be premiering on October 6th in Japan. The new season will likely stream with Crunchyroll when the new episodes hit this Fall much like the first two seasons had, so thankfully it won't be too much longer! You can check out the announcement below:

How to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will be premiering on October 6th in Japan with Hitoshi Haga directing the new season for Kinema Citrus, Keigo Koynagi writing the scripts, and Kevin Penkin returning to compose the music. The voice cast returns from the first two seasons with new additions for Season 3 including Ami Koshimizu as Nadia, Kohei Amasaki as Fohl, Konomi Kohara as Atla, and Maria Naganawa as S'yne. MADKID will be returning to perform the opening for the new season titled "SIN," and the new ending theme is titled "Suki ni Natte wa Ikenai Riyu" as performed by Chiai Fujikawa.

You can currently catch up with the first two seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero anime now streaming with Crunchyroll, and they tease the events of Season 2 as such, "Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

Where does The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 rank among your most anticipated new anime of the Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!