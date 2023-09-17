The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Episode Count Revealed

The Rising of the Shield Hero is coming back to screens for Season 3 next month as part of the upcoming Fall 2023 anime schedule, and the anime has revealed how many episodes the new season will be running for ahead of its premiere! The Rising of the Shield Hero had an admittedly divisive second season with its first arc turning fans away before introducing a whole new realm of interesting heroes with the second half of the season. This leads into even more intriguing events coming in the third season of the series as it teases more battles for Naofumi Iwatani's part.

With The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 premiering this October, the official website has revealed more details about its upcoming home release plans in Japan. The official website for the anime revealed that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will be running for 12 episodes in total as it's spread across three Blu-ray volumes with releases planned through to 2024. This means it will be significantly shorter than the first season, and one episode shorter than the second season when The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 airs this Fall.

(Photo: Kinema Citrus)

What to Know for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will be premiering on October 6th in Japan with Hitoshi Haga directing the new season for Kinema Citrus, Keigo Koynagi writing the scripts, and Kevin Penkin returning to compose the music. The new season will likely be streaming with Crunchyroll when the new episodes premiere much like the first two seasons, and you can currently catch up with The Rising of the Shield Hero anime now streaming as well to get ready for what's next.

Crunchyroll teases the events of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 as such, "Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

Is this going to be enough episodes for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!