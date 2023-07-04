The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Shares New Poster

The Rising of the Shield Hero is coming back with Season 3 this Fall, and The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is celebrating its recent exclusive premiere with a cool new poster! The Rising of the Shield Hero made such an impact with the first season of the anime that after it came to an end, it was quickly confirmed that The Rising of the Shield Hero would return for both a second and third season. With The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 coming last Spring, the third season is finally coming ourb way later this year too.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is not scheduled to premiere until some time this October, but had a special world premiere of its first episode as part of the events of Anime Expo 2023. With the premiere of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 now seen by many fans, the anime is celebrating with a new look at the coming episodes as a poster has been released showing off all of the new faces that will be entering the mix this time around. Check out the new The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 poster below:

What to Know for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has also revealed new additions to the cast with the likes of Ami Koshimizu as Nadia, Kohei Amasaki as Fohl, Konomi Kohara as Atla, Maria Naganawa as S'yne joining a returning cast from the first two seasons. It was also announced that MADKID will be returning to perform the opening for the new season as well titled "SIN." The new ending theme was revealed to be titled "Suki ni Natte wa Ikenai Riyu" as performed by Chiai Fujikawa.

Hitoshi Haga will be directing The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 for Kinema Citrus with Keigo Koynagi writing the scripts and Kevin Penkin composing the music once more. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will premiere this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and you can currently catch up with the first two seasons of The Rising of the Shield Hero now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll teases the events of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 as such, "Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

