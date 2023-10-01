The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Shares Final Trailer Ahead of Premiere

The Rising of the Shield Hero is one of the major returning franchises coming back with new episodes as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has released its final trailer ahead of its premiere! The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is finally coming to screens after first being announced shortly after the end of its first season. The anime adaptation's debut was such a success that it was initially ordered for both a second and third season, and now the third season will be premiering as Naofumi takes on a huge new wave of battles.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 picks up with Naofumi and his party exploring more of the parallel worlds and dangers they were introduced to during the second season, and that means there are tons of new characters, foes, and powers that fans will see in action over the course of the new season coming this Fall. With The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 premiering in just a few more days from the time of this writing, you can check out the newest trailer for the anime below.

When Does The Rising of the Shield Hero Season Come Out?

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will be premiering on October 6th in Japan with Hitoshi Haga directing the new season for Kinema Citrus, Keigo Koynagi writing the scripts, and Kevin Penkin returning to compose the music. Running for 12 episodes this Fall, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside each of the new episodes' releases in Japan. You can currently catch up with the first two seasons of the anime streaming there as well to be ready for what's next.

Crunchyroll teases the events of The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 as such, "Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

