Sabikui Bisco Season 2 Announced

Sabikui Bisco first made its anime debut last year, and now the anime has announced it will be coming back with Sabikui Bisco Season 2 now in the works! The anime adaptation taking on Shinji Cobkubo, K Akagishi, and mocha’s original Rust-Eater Bisco light novel series was one of the more curious anime premieres of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and fans were curious to see how it would all shake out in a potential follow up. Thankfully a year after the first season came to an end, a second season of the Sabikui Bisco anime has been officially announced.

Dengeki Bunko celebrated its milestone 30th Anniversary with a special live stream event overseas, and it was officially announced that Sabikui Bisco Season 2 is now in the works. While there are still many details needing to be revealed about its potential returning staff and cast, production Studio OZ (which handled the first season of the anime) has debuted the first poster for Sabikui Bisco Season 2 featuring its two leads, Bisco Akaboshi and Milo Nekoyanagi. Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/SABIKUI_BISCO/status/1680570098212298752?s=20

How to Watch Sabikui Bisco

Sabikui Bisco Season 1 was directed by Atsushi Ikariya for Studio OZ with Daisuke Mataga serving as assistant director, Sadayuki Murai supervising and writing the scripts, Ai Asari providing the character designs and serving as animation director alongside Norie Igawa, and Takeshi Ueda and Hinako Tsubakiyama composing the music. The core cast included Ryota Suzuki as Bisco, Natsuki Hanae as Milo, Reina Kondo as Pawoo Nekoyanagi, and Shiro Saito as Jabi. Sabikui Bisco Season 2 does not currently have a release date or window as of this writing, so if you wanted to catch up with the first season of the anime in the meantime you can now find the series exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Sabikui Bisco as such, “Japan’s post-apocalyptic wasteland replete with dust can only be saved by one thing—fungus. Bisco Akaboshi, a wanted criminal and skilled archer, searches for a legendary mushroom, known as Sabikui, said to devour any and all rust. Joining him on this epic saga to save the country is a giant crab and a young doctor. Can this unlikely trio find the fabled fungi and save the land?”

