Sailor Moon's Uncensored Dub Is Finally Ready to Hit TV

There is a reason why Sailor Moon is regarded as one of anime's best. Back in 1991, Naoko Takeuchi brought the story to life, and it did not take long for Sailor Moon to take over the small screen. Toei Animation took the responsibility of putting Sailor Moon to television, and its original series remains a classic. And now, it seems the show's uncensored dub is ready to make its TV debut stateside.

The whole thing comes courtesy of Toonami Rewind, an upcoming late-night block for Cartoon Network. The program, which comes on the heels its Checkered Past block, will bring three anime series to television. Dragon Ball Z Kai and Naruto are on the list alongside Sailor Moon.

To be specific, Sailor Moon is bringing its recent Viz Media dub to Toonami Rewind. The dub is different from the one Toonami aired back in the day as DiC oversaw that dub. The company was the first to dub Sailor Moon in English, and it was rather censored. From the show's LGBTQ themes to its violent content and gender exploration, a number of Sailor Moon topics were erased from the DiC dub. A few of these were better articulated in Sailor Moon's Cloverway dub, but now, Viz Media has stepped forward with a very faithful dub of the anime.

If you are not familiar with Toonami Rewind, well – don't feel too bad! The program is set to begin on May 31st, and Sailor Moon will help lead the charge. The Friday block promisees to put a focus on nostalgia anime with a slew of classics. And if the late-night block does well, netizens are hopeful other Toonami faves like Trigun or Cardcaptor Sakura will rotate into the schedule.

Want to know more about Sailor Moon? No sweat! You can find parts of the anime on Hulu, Tube, and Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Sailor Moon below:

"Teenager Usagi is not the best athlete, she's never gotten good grades, and, well, she's a bit of a crybaby. But when she meets a talking cat, she begins a journey that will teach her she has a well of great strength just beneath the surface and the heart to inspire and stand up for her friends as Sailor Moon!"

