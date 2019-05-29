BTS Leader RM Revisits Sailor Moon In New Selfie

When it comes to global superstars, BTS could not be higher up on the list. The once niche K-pop group has broken countless records internationally with their rising fame, but BTS has never forgotten its roots. After all, it looks like RM still has a thing for Sailor Moon, and fans are living for the reminder.

Over on Twitter, the leader of BTS got millions of fans cooing when he posted a new selfie. The picture was posted by RM as the artist prepares to travel with the BTS crew for their on-going world tour, but he made sure to liven up the selfie.

You know, with a little bit of moon crystal power.

As you can see above, RM shared a selfie of himself with a filter inspired by Sailor Moon. The rapper is given cat features like ears and whiskers, but fans would be amiss to overlook the crescent-shaped moon on his forehead. This mark is not only rocked by Sailor Moon but her feline friends Luna and Artemis as well. So, you can all consider RM another addition to the scouts.

Of course, this is not the first time RM has dabbled with Sailor Moon, but he may not want to remember his last encounter. Years ago, BTS had their own variety show where they performed tasks and made bets with one another about who would win. When RM found himself at the bottom of the rankings one episode, he was asked to dress up as Sailor Moon, and the rapper’s impromptu cross-dressing has since become a meme within the K-pop fandom.

And now? Well, it seems like RM is far more comfortable in his Sailor Moon skin, and fans have to admit the rapper is killing the look these days.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world.