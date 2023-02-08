Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon Collection Announced

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It looks like another brand is taking its Sailor Moon love to the next level! After stepping out with a special boot dedicated to the anime, Jimmy Choo is now doing a full-on collection inspired by the anime. So if you are in the market for some high-end cosplay props, well – these coveted shoes should do the trick if you have the money on hand.

Not long ago, Jimmy Choo gave fans a peek at its Sailor Moon collection. The set, which was made in honor of the anime's 30th anniversary, highlights the main scouts we know and love. The five shoes are based on Serena (or Usagi) as well as Sailors Mars, Mercury, Venus, and Jupiter.

(Photo: Jimmy Choo)

For instance, Serena is getting a pair of adorable hot pink knee-high boots. The kick heel features a sock silhouette, and it comes adorned with rhinestones and Serena's iconic crescent moon. As for the others, Sailor Mercury is getting a light blue ankle boot while Sailor Mars was gifted a sharp red pump with an angular toe.

Of course, Sailor Jupiter ditches towering heels for something more reasonable with her combat boots. Jimmy Choo recreated the green lug kicks exactly, and Sailor Venus' shoes will give fans Bratz vibes. After all, the platform pumps are very chunky and come with a bedazzled ankle strap. And of course, the shoe is satiny to the touch.

Now, you can just imagine how much these shoes will cost. Jimmy Choo is a luxury brand, and this capsule collection will go live on February 14th. You can sign up for notifications right here. No exact pricing has been shared for these shoes, but you can go ahead and budget for something extravagant based on the brand's current catalog. Jimmy Choo's in-season shoes easily cost upwards of $1,000 USD and can break the bank with even higher pricing.

What do you think about this high-end Sailor Moon collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.