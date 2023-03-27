Sailor Moon Cosmos Releases New Trailer: Watch

The Sailor Moon anime is coming back for a new take on Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon's final battle, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the Sailor Moon anime's next grand finale with the newest trailer for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie! Following the release of the Sailor Moon Eternal feature films across the world over the last couple of years, the anime is returning with the next major arc of Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga series originally adapted into the Sailor Moon SuperS and Sailor Moon Sailor Stars anime releases.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie is another two feature film event taking on the Shadow Galactica arc from Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga series. Taking place in the same continuity as the Sailor Moon Eternal films as the next continuation of the anime, Sailor Moon Cosmos seeks to bring this feature film run of the anime to an end in a huge new way. With them hitting theaters across Japan later this Summer, Sailor Moon Cosmos has dropped a new trailer to show off more of what to expect:

Sailor Moon's New Movie: What to Know

Sailor Moon Cosmos will be releasing across two feature films with the first hitting in Japan on June 9th and the second releasing on June 30th. Tomoya Takahashi directs both Sailor Moon Cosmos movies for Toei Animation, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu writes the scripts, Kazuko Tadano returns from both the original anime and Sailor Moon Eternal to design the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi returns to compose the music. Sailor Moon Cosmos will also feature a returning cast from the Sailor Moon Eternal films as well.

Sailor Moon Cosmos will also bring some new additions to the voice cast with the likes of Saori Hayami as Taiki Ko, Marina Inoue as Seiya Ko, Ayane Sakura as Yaten Ko, Nana Mizuki as Princess Kakyu, Megumi Hayashibara as Sailor Galaxia, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Chibi Chibi. These new films pick up after Sailor Moon Eternal, which picked up from the events of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series, so now this is going to be a grand finale in the works for a long, long time!

How do you feel about this newest look at Sailor Moon's next big movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!