First Sailor Moon Eternal Movie Reveals Release Date

There might have been a divisive reaction when the Sailor Moon reboot anime, Sailor Moon Crystal, first debuted, but it had completely won fans over with a successful three season run. We’ve been waiting for news about a potential fourth season ever since the third season wrapped back in 2016, and now Sailor Moon Crystal is officially confirmed to continue. It’s not a full fourth season, but instead two new films coming to theaters adapting the events of the Dead Moon arc of Naoko Takeuchi’s original series. The official website for the new Sailor Moon Eternal two-film project revealed when it’s releasing as well!

According to the website, the first film for the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie project is currently slated for a release September 11th, 2020 in Japan. Both films were originally slated for a 2020 release, and while the release window for the second half of the project has yet to be revealed, it might not be long after the first film hits if the 2020 window is still on the table for Part 2.

There’s currently no word on an English language release for the two films outside of Japan, but with the September 2020 release set, we’ll likely start to hear any news about a potential release in other territories next Summer or Fall. Details about what to expect from the new films are still being revealed as of this writing, but it’s been confirmed that Sailor Moon Eternal will be a joint production between Toei Animation and Studio DEEN.

Chiaki Kon has returned from Sailor Moon Crystal’s third season to direct the new films, Kazuko Tadano, character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, will serve as character designer, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) will be writing the scripts, and the returning voice cast from Sailor Moon Crystal series was confirmed as well. They include Kotono Mitsuishi as Sailor Moon, Hisako Kanemoto as Sailor Mercury, Rina Satou as Sailor Mars, Ami Koshimizu as Sailor Jupiter, Shizuka Itou as Sailor Venus, and Misato Fukuen as Sailor Chibi Moon.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 28 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu, and they describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”