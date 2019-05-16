Sailor Moon Jewelry Collection Revealed By Sapphire Studios

Sailor Moon is up there with Dragon Ball, One Piece, and other titans in the industry of anime. Following the lives of Serena, or Usagi Tsukino in the original translation, and her fellow sailor scouts, the series features a band of crime fighters protecting the earth from alien threats. Each sailor scout has a unique transformation and outfit that they call their own and keeping this in mind, the jewelry makers of Sapphire Studios have created their own line of Sailor Moon-themed jewelry that is currently available.

Like so many other anime before and after this one, Sailor Moon began as an anime in 1991 and continued into 1997 with 18 volumes to its credit. The anime itself was originally created, and aired, in 1992 and continued into 1997. The original anime was then followed by another series, Sailor Moon Crystal in 2013 following the franchise’s popularity.

Sapphire Studios is a Melbourne, Australia based jewelry manufacturer that touts itself as a company that creates rings and jewelry off the beaten path. Aside from the Sailor Moon necklaces and rings, the company also has several skull based rings and other worldly collections. For the Sailor Moon fans however, you’ll find a necklace that is crafted in the shape of Sailor Moon’s scepter as well as several rings that focus on a “prism” design.

There have been a lot of other anime replicas and merchandise made not just for Sailor Moon, but for other series as well. Dragon Ball had life like replicas of the Dragon Balls themselves made. Any one of the swords from Bleach can be easily found with a simple Google search. Us though, we’re waiting for a life size replica of Gutts’ Dragon Slayer from Berserk to be made so we can hang it on our walls.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”