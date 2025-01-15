Sailor Moon’s Live Show Is Coming to North America With Tour Announcement

The Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live show is finally making its way to North America. The popular musical will first go to Europe in February before finally making it overseas to the States in March. The first event will have its preview performance in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 12th, with the tour lasting over a month and ending at the Palladium Times Square in New York City on April 25-26th. Fans can book tickets and see the full tour list on the official Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live North American website. The experience is lauded as a “2.5D musical,” a moniker that embraces the 2D format of the anime and manga version of its source material.

The performance will be done in Japanese with English “supertitles,” an opera term describing translated transcripts of plays projected on a screen above the show. The story for Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live is a loose adaptation of the Dark Kingdom Arc from the original Sailor Moon manga and will feature a primarily female cast to play the Sailor Scouts. The musical was produced by Makoto Matsuda and Kumiko Yoshii, the same producers who had brought over the Attack on Titan: The Musical overseas. The lyrics for the musical are by Kaori Miura, who previously worked on the Tokyo Revengers musical, with music by Go Sakabe and Kyohei.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live

Sailor Moon – Anime Is Crossing Over to Other Medium

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live comes off the heels of the Attack on Titan musical. While live musical events based on anime are common in Japan, recent years have seen a push to export events overseas. Anime and manga have become a hot commodity in Western media, with companies planning to invest more heavily into the medium. Sony plans to have anime at the forefront of its entertainment business strategy in 2025, intending to invest more than it already has. Multiple streaming services have funded to have a large catalog of anime on their platform, including Disney.

Sailor Moon has always been ahead of the curve, reaching mainstream stardom in North America since the 90s. The franchise has already expanded beyond the anime and manga medium, having several movies, live performances, video games, cards, and an anime remake. Sailor Moon also continues to be a popular series to watch on top streaming services, transcending generational gaps to reach adoring new viewers. With the franchise already having a strong foothold in North America, the smart money for companies is to invest more into the series and give more of what they love. Given the release of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live, it’s possible American fans could see more from the franchise in the coming years.

