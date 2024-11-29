Sailor Moon’s Hit Live Show Is Coming to England Soon

Sailor Moon is the definition of timeless, solidifying itself as a shojo classic and an absolute staple for anyone interested in magical girls. Naoko Takeuchi’s original manga has been adapted into every other medium imaginable, with multiple anime adaptations, live-action series, musicals, video games, and even trading card games. One of the more popular live-action adaptations, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live, has been slowly making its way to Sailor Scout fans around the world, and is finally making it to the UK in 2025.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Super Live is the 36th musical adaptation of the Sailor Moon franchise and describes itself as a 2.5D experience. The musical adapts the Dark Kingdom Arc from the original Sailor Moon manga and, unlike previous stage adaptations, made it a point to make this specific production accessible to international audiences. The show officially debuted at the Palais des Congrès de Paris in France in November 2018. Shortly after, the musical traveled to the Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C. and the PlayStation Theater in New York.

The London show will begin in February 2025. As of writing, there’s been no official confirmation on the show’s venue, ticket pricing, or availability. However, the show’s all-female cast will include Yui Yokoyama, Yui Oikawa, Marisa Yasukawa, Rii Tachibana, Yu Nakanishi, Mayu Tsuyuzume, Shiho Ota, norip, Miki Furusawa, Yuri Hirano, YOU, Mayu Omoshita, and Sufa. The show was written and directed by Kaori Miura, who previously worked on the Tokyo Revengers musical.

Sailor Moon’s Cultural Impact Has Made It a Global Phenomenon

Sailor Moon is indisputably one of the most successful manga franchises of all time. It not only acts as a genre-defining piece of literature but remains a creative and cultural inspiration decades after its original release. Originally released in 1991, the series had sold over 1 million copies by 1995 and, by the time the franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2012, had sold 35 million copies.

Naoko Takeuchi inspired countless other writers and creatives, which led to the creation of other anime and manga titans like Magic Knight Rayearth, Pretty Cure, and Wedding Peach. The anime adaptation from Toei and the original manga had a major impact on the budding anime community in the West, too, being referred to as “the biggest breakthrough” in the English-dubbed anime industry at the time.

The anime has also inspired many Western animators and creatives, with the series being referenced multiple times in Steven Universe, as well as the 2018 reboot of She-Ra, Craig of the Creek, and plenty of others. In much the same way Dragon Ball became a cultural staple for shonen fans, Sailor Moon has solidified itself as an iconic piece of media that goes far beyond the anime and manga industry regarding relevance and impact.

