The Sailor Moon Redraw Challenge Is Taking Over Social Media

Sailor Moon is one of the greatest anime heroines to ever take up the gig, and social media has chosen to honor the girl in the best way possible. Thanks to artists all over Twitter and Tumblr, Sailor Moon has become the inspiration for a redraw challenge that updates Usagi while paying homage to her history. And as you can imagine, some seriously impressive artwork has come from the challenge.

In the slides below, you can see just a sample of the artwork posted for the Sailor Moon Redraw challenge. Artists from all over the world have taken the challenge upon themselves, and some big names have joined in. A slew of animators from Japan have given their take on Usagi, but none are as memorable as those done by the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure team.

Of course, you may be wondering why Sailor Moon became the subject of this challenge, and the answer is simple. This trend began last year in July, but its revival this year has gone mainstream at last. It was a South Korean artist known as O_NL44 who is believed to have started the trend last year, and it has carried on into 2020.

With thousands of artists having joined in on the meme now, Sailor Moon is more impressive than ever online. There is all kinds of artwork out there of Sailor Moon, and each piece reveals something about its artist. And in the name of the Moon, we're just happy to see the Sailor Scouts being lifted up in such a nice way decades after their debut.

