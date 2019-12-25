Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Inspires Gorgeous Sailor Moon Crossover

It has been several days since the world met the final installment of the Skywalker Saga. Star Wars went live with its ninth film and introduced us all to The Rise of Skywalker. With the film dominating the box office, fans everywhere have taken Star Wars into their own hands and one did so in the most perfect way.

Over on Twitter, an artist known as Meri posted a piece of impressive artwork. They decided to mash up Star Wars with Sailor Moon to create the most epic Moon Wars yet.

As you can see below, the artwork for Moon Wars features a familiar background. The biggest draw comes from the heroine standing front and center. The girl is a clear mix of Sailor Moon and Rey.

The heroine is rocking Rey’s braids as usual, but they are in twin tails like Sailor Moon. The hair is tied up high with some accessories, and the outfit is a clear nod to Rey given its robes. Of course, some pink shades are added in to satisfy Sailor Moon’s aesthetic, and we have to admit the boots here are crushing it.

Finally, Moon Wars brings this look to an end with a special weapon. In the same way Rey wields a lightsaber so much this heroine. However, there was no hand-me-down to give to this girl. This heroine found a kyber crystal that produces a pink blade, and it could not be any more fitting. If Mace Windu can produce a purple lightsaber, well – it seems like Sailor Moon should be able to do just about anything she wants then.

Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world.