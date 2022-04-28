✖

Sailor Moon is gearing up for another comeback, and it promises to usher in the anime's biggest era yet. After all, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos has been announced. The epic anime dropped its first poster and trailer today to celebrate the adaptation of Usagi's final epic arc.

Toei Animation released the first trailer and poster for this new Sailor Moon series today in light of its official announcement. The season, which was produced alongside Studio Deen, follows the recent slew of Sailor Moon remakes done for fans. This final installment will drop in 2023, and Sailor Moon Cosmos will wrap as a two-part event.

As you can see above, the trailer for this new anime is brief, but it teases Usagi's final mission. She will be faced with her most intense battles to date when Sailor Moon Cosmos goes live, but she will not go alone. In fact, she will have the Sailor Scouts on her side, and the arrival of the mysterious Sailor Cosmos will leave plenty of fans guessing down the line.

For anyone unfamiliar with this final arc, Sailor Moon's creator Naoko Takeuchi brought the Stars arc to life decades ago when the original manga was being serialized. This arc follows the scouts as they meet up with Sailor Starlights and Princess Kakyuu. Their time is cut short when the team learns Sailor Galaxia is ready to take control of the whole Milky Way, leaving Usagi and her friends no choice but to stop the corrupted scout themselves.

Sailor Moon has even adapted this arc before for television. TV Asahi began airing the final arc in 1996 and wrapped the finale in less than a year. Now, Toei Animation and Studio Deen are ready to revive this special arc on their own, and these new teasers are assuring fans Sailor Moon Cosmos won't let them down.

