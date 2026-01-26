Shonen Jump Debuts Sakamoto Days Replacement Series Right Before The Finale

Yuto Suzuki’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Sakamoto Days, has always had a massive fan following, even before the anime adaptation was released. This action-comedy follows the story of a retired assassin, Taro Sakamoto, who was once feared as the greatest hitman of all time, but never spares a thought before leaving his job for the sake of his wife. Five years after his retirement, his peaceful life with his wife and daughter is put in jeopardy after his past comes back to haunt him. In August 2025, word of the manga entering its final battle shook the community as they prepared to bid farewell to the beloved series, almost five years since its debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, there has still been no official confirmation of the series’ finale or the release date of the last chapter, so it may take a few more months for the story to reach its conclusion. The final New JAA Arc unleashes widespread chaos in the country after Kei Uzuki’s devious plan results in the complete collapse of society. Taro and his allies must now do everything they possibly can to stop him before it’s too late. As the story rushes full speed towards its finale, WSJ has already found a new replacement for fans.

Under Doctor Is The Perfect New Assassin Series For Sakamoto Days Fans

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Under Doctor by Kyo Tanimoto was released on January 25th, 2026, on the official Manga Plus app and is already making waves thanks to its exciting first chapter. The story follows a doctor named Haiji Kino, a mysterious doctor who can sleep anytime and anywhere. However, his skills are undeniable thanks to his ability to see lights emanating from a person’s body when he focuses on them.

Depending on the weak and brittle parts of the glow, he can deduce a person’s weak points and perform an accurate diagnosis without running any tests or scans. After treating the food poisoning of a fellow flight passenger, Haiji discovers the plane he is on has been hijacked. Luckily, his ability isn’t just to save people, but also to exploit his enemies’ weak points, making him unstoppable in battle. He manages to save everyone on the plane before jumping off to avoid suspicion.

It’s the first serialized manga by Tanimoto, and while it doesn’t have the same family trope as Sakamoto Days, both protagonists start out as exceptionally talented assassins. The manga will release weekly chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump, which will be available to read on the official Manga Plus app and Viz Media’s official website.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!