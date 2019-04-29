Naruto Creator’s Next Series Debut Length Reportedly Revealed

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto ran for a successful 15 years as part of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, so all eyes have been on Kishimoto’s next big manga series in the hopes that it will some day reach the same heights as his debut. With Kishimoto’s newest series officially debuting in the first Shonen Jump issue of the Reiwa era this May, details about the upcoming release of Samurai 8 have been slowly peeking out.

According to a report for @Spytrue on Twitter, who has notably shared early scans and information in the past, the debut chapter of Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru will be 72 pages long.

First Samurai 8 chapter will have 72 pages. — SPY (@Spytrue) April 23, 2019

Viz Media recently confirmed that they have licensed Kishimoto’s newest series for an English language release, and Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru will be debuting in the May 12th issue of the digital Shonen Jump. 72 pages is quite a hefty debut for the series, and Kishimoto certainly has the weight behind his name to warrant it. Debut chapters of manga series often number from 40-70 pages long as to properly introduce new fans to its world, and this is no different.

Details about the new series’ story are currently unknown as of this writing, but first glances at the series have teased a world full of science-fiction elements. The new series will be written by Kishimoto himself, but the illustrations will be provided by his former assistant Akira Okubo. The fact that Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru seems to capture Kishimoto’s illustrative style is an impressive tease of Okubo’s work for the rest of the series. But fans will get to see the new series for themselves before too long! There’s a special preview for the series currently available for you to check out too.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

