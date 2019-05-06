Naruto Creator Reveals How Long He Wants Samurai 8 to Be

Masashi Kishimoto’s next big series, Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, will be debuting soon and all eyes have been on the Naruto follow-up. To celebrate the upcoming release of the new series, Kishimoto talked up the new series and fans got all sorts of new details as to what to look forward to in the new manga. This includes how long Kishimoto wants the series to be, and currently it’s a shorter length than Naruto.

Thanks to translations from @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, Kishimoto is currently planning to run Samurai 8 for around 10 volumes. Though it comes with the caveat that this is just the early planning stages and could change as the series progress.

Kishimoto jokingly referenced how he initially planned for Naruto to run for roughly 15 volumes, so this initial number could definitely change. With both an ever evolving story, and Shonen Jump finally getting a new series from the prolific creator, Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru could be running for a lot longer than anyone would suspect.

Other new details revealed how involved Kishimoto is with the series. The new series will be written by Kishimoto himself, but the illustrations will be provided by his former assistant Akira Okubo. Kishimoto elaborated on this and revealed his role will include sketch composition, dialogue, panel layouts, and storyboarding. Kishimoto initially wanted Samurai 8 to be a much different series than Naruto, though there’s no clear explanation for the use of the word “initially” here.

But fans will be seeing more of Masashi Kishimoto’s newest series soon! Viz Media has licensed Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru for an English language release, and the series is officially set to debut on May 12th and will be releasing on a weekly basis as part of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump line-up. There’s a special preview for the series currently available for you to check out too.

Details had been kept under wraps for Kishimoto’s new series for quite a while, but fans have recently gotten a full synopsis. The official synopsis for Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru reads as such, “The galaxy is headed towards the end of its existence: It can’t withstand any longer than for another century. A Samurai was given the mission to try and save all of the scattered planets and their respective inhabitants by finding ‘Pandora’s Box’. The God of Warriors, Fudo Myo-o, sealed a secret that will save the entire world inside of ‘Pandora’s Box’. In order to open it, someone will need to find the seven keys first. Hachimaru, a feeble boy who’s required medical assistance since birth, might just be one of them!”

