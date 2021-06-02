I'd Like to Buy The World a Coke Can Funko Pop

The iconic Coca-Cola "I'd Like to Buy the World a Coke" commercial launched in July of 1971, which means that it's about to turn 50. Presumably, this is the reason why Funko is releasing a Pop figure of a Coke can holding the Earth.

The smile on the Coke Can's face and the dove icon indicate that this Galactus Coca-Cola brings a message of peace and zesty beverages, but it could just as easily smash the world between it's hands.

You can decide whether Coke is a force for good or evil when you add it to your collection. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. If you haven't seen the commercial, you'll find it in the YouTube video below. Be warned - the song might be stuck in your head for the next 50 years.

Funko has been on a tear lately with new Pop figure releases. You can keep tabs on all of the best ones right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.