Scott Pilgrim Producer Teases Its Funniest Change to Ramona

On November 17th, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will hit Netflix, as the new anime adaptation of the original graphic novel series will bring back quite a few actors who were a part of the live-action film, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. While the upcoming series might be bringing back more than a few of the movie's actors, it will inject quite a few changes into the story according to the creative minds behind Pilgrim's upcoming resurrection. In a recent interview, Executive Producer BenDavid Grabinski noted that when Ramona Flowers returns, she'll be working for a new company this time around.

In the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels from Bryan Lee O'Malley, Ramona Flowers had recently moved to Canada and had quickly caught Scott's eye. Traveling through dimensional portals to assist in her job as a delivery girl for Amazon.ca, Pilgrim came to the realization that Ramona might just be the girl of his dreams. Unfortunately, if Scott wants to have a relationship with Flowers, he's going to need to fight, and defeat, her "Evil Exes" in order to do so. In the upcoming Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Ramona will once again be played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead who took on the role in the 2010 live-action film.

Ramona Flowers: Amazon Employee No More

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Grabinski stated that potential legal issues would arise should Ramona remain an employee of Amazon, as she was in both the graphic novels and the live-action film. Luckily, O'Malley and Grabinski came up with the perfect workaround, making it so that Flowers would deliver Netflix DVDs as her job, "Bryan and I and were writing one day thinking, they're never going to let us have her deliver packages for Amazon. Then one of us thought of this idea. When we first sent it in [to Netflix] someone said, 'Well, we don't know if we can clear that through legal.' I was like, 'Are you kidding me? You cannot do this joke that she delivers DVDs for Netflix? Come on, you're Netflix! Figure it out!'"

