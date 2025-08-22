Crunchyroll’s Sekiro Anime Studio Slams AI Accusations in New Statement

Earlier this week, From Software announced that it was set to create its first anime adaptation, bringing the world of Sekiro back to the screen. The wildly difficult video game had one of the company’s most succinct storylines, allowing players to get a fairly good understanding of the world around them. With Sekiro: No Defeat seeking to explore the familiar story in a brand new way, the production company responsible for the series released an official statement regarding the use of A.I. in the project.

Here’s what the Sekiro: No Defeat Production Committee had to say about the recent artificial intelligence allegations for the upcoming From Software anime adaptation: “Notice regarding the production method of Sekiro: No Defeat. On August 20th, 2025, it was announced that Sekiro: No Defeat will be adapted into an anime. We would like to provide information regarding the production method of this project.”

The quote continued, “In order to fully convey the unique charm of the original game, this work is being produced entirely as a hand-drawn 2D animation. No generative AI is being used in any part of the process. Our entire staff is united in putting their hearts into every single cut of the animation. We sincerely ask for your continued support.”

Sekiro Animator Speaks

Alongside this company statement, an animator working on the project, Kenichi Kutsuna shared the following: “In adapting the overwhelmingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice into an anime, I have gathered all the beauty I can muster and approached the production of this work. Whether you’re a fan of the game or are experiencing the world of Sekiro for the first time through the anime, this is a work that you will surely take home with you as something special. Please look forward to it.”

The Origins of Sekiro

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice arrived on consoles and PCs in 2019, following the blood-spilling ronin as he carved his way through a world fit to burst with supernatural threats. Like the “Souls series,” the protagonist, Wolf, would manage to come back from the grave, but in doing so, those he killed could do the same. Harboring a prosthetic arm filled with deadly weaponry, the shinobi left quite the impression on gamers following his debut. Sekiro: No Defeat has yet to reveal a release date, but it’s sure to be a big event for both anime enthusiasts and gamers alike when it hits the screen.

When it comes to the worlds that From Software has made, there are no hints that the likes of Dark Souls and Bloodborne will join Sekiro in the anime world, but a live-action Elden Ring movie is in the works. A24 and director Alex Garland are working on the project that will focus on the “Lands Between.”

Want to see what the future holds for From Software's first anime adaptation?